New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday embarked on a three-day visit to the US, where he will attend the Quad Leaders' Summit and address the United Nations' 'Summit of the Future'. Besides, the PM will also be attending a community programme and interacting with the Indian diaspora there.

"Today, I am embarking on a three-day visit to the United States of America to participate in the Quad Summit being hosted by (US) President (Joe) Biden in his hometown Wilmington and to address the Summit of the Future at the UN General Assembly (UNGA) in New York," Prime Minister Modi said in his departure statement on Saturday.

"I look forward joining my colleagues President Biden, (Australia's) Prime Minister (Anthony) Albanese and (Japan's) Prime Minister (Fumio) Kishida for the Quad Summit. The forum has emerged as a key group of the like-minded countries to work for peace, progress and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region," he added.

Prime Minister Modi further said that his meeting with President Biden will "allow us to review and identify new pathways to further deepen India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership for the benefit of our people and the global good".

The Prime Minister said that he is eagerly looking forward to engaging with the Indian diaspora and "important" American business leaders, who are the "key stakeholders" and provide "vibrancy to the unique partnership between the largest and the oldest democracies of the world".

Terming 'The Summit of the Future' an opportunity for the global community to chart the road ahead for the betterment of humanity, Prime Minister Modi said: "I will share views of the one-sixth of the humanity as their stakes in a peaceful and secure future are among the highest in the world."

(IANS)