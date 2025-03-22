New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended warm birthday wishes to Union Minister of Tribal Affairs, Jual Oram, praising his dedicated work in empowering tribal communities across India.

Taking to social media, PM Modi highlighted Oram’s exceptional contributions in advancing the welfare of tribal people, ensuring that their aspirations are met with action.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Birthday wishes to Union Minister Shri Jual Oram Ji. He is making exceptional efforts to empower the tribal communities and ensure that their dreams are fulfilled. Praying for his long and healthy life."

Jual Oram, who has served in various capacities, has been instrumental in pushing for policies that address the needs of India’s tribal communities. His leadership has played a crucial role in bringing issues concerning tribal welfare to the forefront of national discussions.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also took the opportunity to extend his birthday greetings to Oram, acknowledging his significant contributions to the tribal community's progress.

HM Shah lauded Oram's work in connecting tribal societies with the mainstream development agenda under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi.

In his message, Amit Shah wrote, "Heartiest birthday wishes to my colleague in the Union Cabinet, Mr. Jual Oram ji. Under the leadership of Modi ji, you are doing commendable work towards tribal welfare and connecting the tribal society with the mainstream of development. I pray to God for your healthy, long and happy life."

Jual Oram has been at the forefront of initiatives aimed at improving the lives of tribal communities, focussing on education, healthcare, and economic empowerment.

He has served as the president of the BJP in the state of Odisha for over four years. He served as Leader of the Opposition party from the BJP side in the Odisha Legislative Assembly.

(IANS)