New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of multiple railway projects including the Rayagada Railway Division through video conferencing, further strengthening India’s railway infrastructure.

Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu also attended the virtual event.

Among the key projects, Modi laid the foundation stone of the Rayagada Railway Division Building of the East Coast Railway. He inaugurated the new Jammu Railway Division, marking a significant step towards enhanced connectivity in the region. He also inaugurated the Charlapalli New Terminal Station in Telangana.

Addressing the event, the Prime Minister highlighted the strides India is making in connectivity, referring to his recent experience with the Namo Bharat train in Delhi-NCR and the expansion of Delhi Metro projects.

"This is a significant achievement. The metro network in India has now crossed over 1,000 km," he said.

Calling it a "big day for India's new age connectivity," the Prime Minister stressed the collective progress of the nation, stating that the projects reflect the mantra of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas" and the resolution of a "Viksit Bharat". He congratulated the people of the nation on the launch of these transformative projects.

The Prime Minister noted the transformation in Indian Railways over the past decade, stressing visible changes in infrastructure, services, and connectivity.

"The development of Indian Railways is crucial for achieving the resolution of a Viksit Bharat," he said.

He elaborated on four focus areas for railway development: modernisation of infrastructure, enhanced facilities for commuters, improved connectivity across the country, and employment generation.

"Today's event embodies this vision, contributing significantly to making Indian Railways a modern 21st-century transportation system," he added.

Highlighting high-speed trains such as Vande Bharat, Amrit Bharat, and Namo Bharat, Modi said these services have become benchmarks for Indian Railways.

He noted that Vande Bharat trains are operational on over 50 routes, with 136 services running at speeds of 180 km per hour, easing travel for millions.

"The time is not far when the first bullet train will also run in India," he said.

The Prime Minister shared that the electrification of railway lines has increased from 35 per cent in 2014 to near-total electrification today. He also noted the construction of over 30,000 km of new tracks and numerous bridges to prevent accidents in the past decade.

"The 'Kayakalp' campaign has brought remarkable changes to Indian Railways. With the promotion of 'Make in India,' modern coaches are being developed for metro and railway services, and railway stations are being redeveloped with solar panels and 'One Station One Product' stalls, creating millions of job opportunities," he said.

Discussing the Gati Shakti National Master Plan for Multi-modal Connectivity, the Prime Minister highlighted its role in boosting India's logistics and trade.

Focusing on Odisha, PM Modi said the state holds immense potential for international trade due to its natural resources and coastline. He mentioned ongoing projects worth over ₹70,000 crore, including seven Gati Shakti cargo terminals, which are enhancing trade and industry in the state.

He also appreciated projects in Jammu and Kashmir, including the Chinnar Bridge, the world's tallest railway arch bridge, and the Anji Khad Bridge, the country's first cable-stayed railway bridge.

The Prime Minister also lauded the development of the Charlapalli New Terminal Station in Telangana, equipped with modern platforms, lifts, and escalators and powered by solar energy. He noted its strategic connection to the Outer Ring Road, which will accelerate regional development.

The creation of the Jammu Railway Division, covering 742.1 km across several sections, will benefit Jammu and Kashmir by boosting employment, tourism, and overall socio-economic development.

Similarly, the Rayagada Railway Division Building will improve connectivity in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and nearby areas, fostering regional development.

"Since 2014, the number of airports in the country has increased from 74 to over 150, and metro services now operate in 21 cities, compared to just five earlier. Indian Railways is being continuously upgraded to match this scale and speed. All these development efforts are part of the roadmap for a Viksit Bharat," he concluded. (With agency inputs)