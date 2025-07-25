London: After the signing of the historic India-UK Free Trade Agreement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met King Charles III at Sandringham house in the United Kingdom on Thursday.

The meeting also reflected the ongoing efforts to strengthen bilateral ties between the two countries.

Taking to social media platform X, PM Modi wrote: "His Majesty King Charles III is very passionate about nature, environment and sustainable living. Thus, his joining the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ (a tree for Mother) movement is very noteworthy and will inspire people around the world."

"Had a very good meeting with His Majesty King Charles III. We discussed different aspects of India-UK relations, including the ground covered in trade and investment in the wake of CETA and Vision 2035. Other subjects of discussion included education, health and wellness, particularly Yoga and Ayurveda, which are subjects His Majesty is very passionate about. We also talked about environmental protection and sustainability," PM Modi wrote on X in another social media post.

"This afternoon, The King received the Prime Minister of the Republic of India, @NarendraModi, at Sandringham House. During their time together, His Majesty was given a tree to be planted this Autumn, inspired by the environmental initiative launched by the Prime Minister, "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam", which encourages people to plant a tree in tribute to their mothers," the British Royal Family posted on X.

The initiative was recently launched as a national movement focused on environmental sustainability.

The Prime Minister shared his happiness at the recovery of King Charles' health and resumption of his royal duties, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a press statement.

Prime Minister Modi and King Charles discussed matters related to health and sustainable living, including Ayurveda and Yoga and ways to spread their benefits to people across the world.

The two leaders also discussed bilateral ties.

They noted that the signing of the historic India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement would impart a new momentum to the partnership.

Prime Minister Modi apprised King Charles of the progress made by India in the renewable energy sector to promote sustainable development.

They also discussed ways to collaborate and promote their shared vision regarding climate change and sustainability.

Prime Minister and King Charles also discussed ways in which the UK and India could work together in the Commonwealth.

Prime Minister Modi thanked the King for joining the green campaign -- Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam (plant for mother) and handed over a sapling that will be planted in Sandringham House during the upcoming planting season in autumn.

The Prime Minister thanked King Charles for his hospitality and invited him to pay a State Visit to India.

