Paris: Artificial Intelligence (AI) is now writing codes of humanity in this century and its potential in transforming millions of lives is absolutely amazing to see and perceive, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said here on Tuesday.

Addressing the jam-packed, two-day 'AI Action Summit' alongside French President Emmanuel Macron and other global leaders, PM Modi said the world must democratise technology and AI can help meet that goal.

"AI is already reshaping our polity, economy, security and even our society. AI is writing the code for humanity in this century," said the Prime Minister.

PM Modi further stated that AI is developing at an unprecedented scale and speed, and being adopted and deployed faster than ever before globally, including in India.

"Governance is also about ensuring access to all, especially in the Global South. It is where AI can help transform millions of lives by improving health, education, agriculture and more," said PM Modi, adding that there is a need for collective global efforts to establish governance and standards.

India and France have worked together for years through initiatives like the International Solar Alliance (ISA).

"As we advance our partnership in AI, it is a natural progression from sustainability to innovation to shape a smarter and responsible future. AI models must also be efficient and sustainable in size, data needs and resources requirements," the Prime Minister noted.

Hailing the country's digital public infrastructure (DPI) which is built around an open and accessible network, the Prime Minister said it offers wide range of applications to “modernise our economy, reform governance and transform the lives of our people."

The AI Action Summit has brought together global leaders and top tech CEOs to discuss the future of AI, with a strong emphasis on innovation and ethical development.

PM Modi arrived in Paris on Monday, landing at Orly Airport before heading to the Elysee Palace for a dinner hosted by President Macron. The dinner saw the presence of several dignitaries, including US Vice President JD Vance.

During their meeting on the sidelines of the dinner, PM Modi congratulated Vance on his victory in the US Presidential elections.

Beyond the AI Summit, PM Modi's visit will include significant bilateral engagements with President Macron. The two leaders will address the India-France CEOs Forum and hold discussions in both restricted and delegation-level formats, focusing on economic collaboration, technology partnerships, and strategic initiatives. (IANS)