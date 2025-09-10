New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday, responded positively to US President Donald Trump’s remark on resuming trade negotiations between India and the United States, emphasising that the discussions will "unlock the limitless potential of the India-US partnership."

Trump, in a post on his social media platform Truth Social, announced the resumption of discussions aimed at resolving trade barriers between the two nations.

Reacting to Trump’s remarks, PM Modi posted on X, affirming the strength of the India-US relationship and expressing confidence in the outcome of the ongoing trade dialogue.

“India and the US are close friends and natural partners. I am confident that our trade negotiations will pave the way for unlocking the limitless potential of the India-US partnership. Our teams are working to conclude these discussions at the earliest. I am also looking forward to speaking with President Trump. We will work together to secure a brighter, more prosperous future for both our people,” PM Modi posted on X.

On Tuesday (US time), Trump announced that his administration has resumed trade negotiations with India.

“I am pleased to announce that India, and the United States of America, are continuing negotiations to address the Trade Barriers between our two Nations,” he posted on Truth Social.

Trump, on Tuesday, also described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a “very good friend” and said he looks forward to speaking with him “in the upcoming weeks.”

“I feel certain that there will be no difficulty in coming to a successful conclusion for both of our great countries,” he added.

Trump’s latest statement follows a recent softening of rhetoric from the US side.

Earlier on Friday, during a White House press conference, Trump said, “I’ll always be friends with Prime Minister Modi” and called him a "great Prime Minister."

On August 27, Trump imposed 50 per cent tariffs on Indian imports to the US, doubling an initial 25 per cent levy as a consequence for India's continued buying of Russian oil amid the Ukraine conflict.

