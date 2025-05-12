Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today saluted the armed forces of India for the success of Operation Sindoor against Pakistan.

“I salute to the valour, bravery and courage of our armed forces for the success of Operation Sindoor,” said the Prime Minister while addressing the nation today.

The Prime Minister dedicated the success of Operation Sindoor to every mother, every sister and every daughter of the country.

“The terror attack on innocent tourists at Pahalgam on April 22 was a painful incident for all Indians. The terrorists showed the highest level of cruelty by killing the male tourists in front of their wives and children. The whole world has condemned this act of terror,” said Modi.

According to the Prime Minister, the terrorists made an attempt to destabilize the unity among the Indian people. But, the whole country stood against terrorism.

“The Government of India gave free hand to the armed forces to take appropriate action against the terrorists and their supporters and sponsors. Our brave soldiers have destroyed terror infrastructure inside Pakistan during Operation Sindoor,” he said.

Notably, at least 26 tourists were killed in terror attack at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir. India had taken several steps against Pakistan including the suspension of Indus Water Treaty before launching Operation Sindoor on May 7.