Patna: The long-awaited new terminal of Jayaprakash Narayan International Airport in Patna is finally ready and set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 29.

Built at Rs 1,400 crore, the state-of-the-art facility spans 65,155 square meters, several times the size of the existing terminal.

The new terminal boasts 54 check-in counters, five aerobridges, eight X-ray baggage scanners, five baggage conveyor belts, multi-level car parking, a VIP lounge, cafeterias, and commercial spaces.

Designed to accommodate 4,500 passengers daily, the terminal will increase annual capacity from 25 lakh to 1 crore. Daily flight operations are expected to rise from 34 to 75.

The architectural design draws inspiration from Madhubani art and Nalanda University, with beautiful depictions of Chhath Puja, Lord Buddha, Mahavira, and Patna Sahib Gurudwara, giving the terminal a uniquely Bihari soul.

A striking 100-foot-tall tricolour now graces the airport premises, while a dedicated area pays tribute to Jayaprakash Narayan.

On the same day, PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for the upcoming Bihta Airport, located 35 km from Patna.

Designed for larger aircraft, the new airport will span 68,000 square meters over 116 acres, with the capacity to handle 3,000 passengers per hour and 50 lakh annually.

Prime Minister will also launch and lay the foundation and inauguration for over 16 mega projects worth Rs 50,000 crore.

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation of Nabinagar Thermal Power Plant, Aurangabad – Rs 29,947.91 crore. It will generate 1,500 MW, becoming NTPC’s second-largest power plant in Bihar.

He will also inaugurate the Patna-Gaya-Dobhi four-lane highway (Rs 5519 crore), NH-27 Gopalganj grade improvement (249 crore), Sasaram–Anugrah Narayan Road automatic rail signalling (Rs 43 crore), third railway line between Son Nagar–Muhammadganj (65 km) worth Rs 1,338 crore, hostel and staff quarters at JNV Jehanabad (Rs 8 crore).

This will be PM Modi’s first visit to Bihar post "Operation Sindoor", and his fourth visit to the state in just five months.

PM Modi will arrive at Patna airport at 5 PM. After the inauguration of the terminal building, a massive roadshow of approximately one hour is scheduled from Patna Airport to the BJP State Headquarters via Sheikhpura Mor, Hartali Mor, and Income Tax roundabout.

Later in the evening, the Prime Minister will interact with BJP workers, giving them “Mantra” ahead of the 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections.

Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, welcoming the visit, said: “The double-engine government led by PM Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar guarantees fast-paced development and employment. His fourth visit in five months shows his trust in Bihar and in Nitish Kumar’s leadership.”

Choudhary added that the Central government’s support for Bihar's road and bridge infrastructure across 20 districts will help improve connectivity, generate employment, and facilitate access to education and healthcare in rural areas.

Bihar Industry Minister Nitish Mishra said, “It is our great fortune that the Prime Minister is visiting Bihar. His presence is especially significant as it marks his first trip after Operation Sindoor. These projects reflect his unwavering commitment to the state's progress.”

