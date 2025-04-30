Mumbai/Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025 at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai tomorrow. The four-day global summit, themed “Connecting Creators, Connecting Countries”, aims to position India as a major hub for media, entertainment, and digital innovation.

WAVES 2025 will bring together content creators, startups, industry leaders, and policymakers from across the globe. The event will showcase India’s growing influence in the media and entertainment sector, spanning films, OTT platforms, gaming, comics, digital media, artificial intelligence, broadcasting, and emerging technologies. The summit seeks to unlock a $50 billion market by 2029, boosting India's presence in the global entertainment economy.

For the first time, India will host the Global Media Dialogue (GMD) as part of WAVES, with ministerial-level participation from 25 countries. A major highlight of the summit is the WAVES Bazaar, a global e-marketplace featuring over 6,100 buyers, 5,200 sellers, and 2,100 projects, offering a unique platform for networking and business opportunities.

During his visit, the Prime Minister will also tour the Creatosphere, where he will interact with selected creators from the Create in India initiative, which received over one lakh registrations. He is also scheduled to visit the Bharat Pavilion, which highlights India's creative and technological achievements.

WAVES 2025 is expected to attract more than 10,000 delegates from over 90 countries, including 1,000 creators, 350+ startups, and 300+ companies. The summit will host 42 plenary sessions, 39 breakout sessions, and 32 masterclasses covering a wide range of topics from broadcasting and AVGC-XR to infotainment and digital innovation.