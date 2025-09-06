New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not be addressing the General Debate at the upcoming United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), as per the revised provisional list of speakers released for the high-level session later this month.

The 80th session of the UNGA is set to open on September 9, marking a milestone year as the UN celebrates its 80th anniversary.

The central theme for the session will be 'Better Together: 80 Years and More for Peace, Development and Human Rights.'

A high-level commemorative meeting will take place on September 22 to mark the anniversary.

The General Debate will be held from September 23 to 29, with Brazil traditionally speaking first, followed by the United States.

According to the updated list of speakers, India will now be represented by a "minister" instead of the Prime Minister. External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar is expected to address the General Assembly on September 27.

Earlier, a provisional list of speakers issued in July had scheduled Prime Minister Modi to deliver India's address on September 26.

On the same day, the heads of government of Israel, China, Pakistan and Bangladesh are slated to speak during the high-level debate.

The UNGA has clarified that the list of speakers remains provisional and subject to revisions as the session approaches.

Adjustments in schedules and speakers are common in the lead-up to the high-level week, and updates will continue to be reflected accordingly.

(IANS)