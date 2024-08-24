Jodhpur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Jodhpur on Sunday to take part in the concluding ceremony of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations of the Rajasthan High Court.

"In the evening tomorrow, 25th August, I will be in Jodhpur to take part in the Platinum Jubilee celebrations of the Rajasthan High Court. I compliment the Rajasthan HC on this momentous occasion," PM Modi posted on X.

The other dignitaries expected to mark their presence in the programme include Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagade, Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma among others.

PM Modi will reach Jodhpur airport at around 4 p.m. on Sunday evening.

From here he will reach the venue of the programme in the High Court premises, an official said on Saturday.

After attending the programme, PM Modi will leave for Delhi.

Jodhpur Collector Gaurav Agarwal said that strict security arrangements have been put in place in view of PM Modi's visit to the city.

Patrolling and security arrangements have also been tightened in the city.

Jodhpur Commissioner Rajendra Singh has held a meeting of all police officers and jawans on Friday regarding PM Modi's programme in which necessary instructions were given to all to maintain vigilance and law and order in the city.

According to the information, PM Modi will reach the Air Force Station by special plane.

Earlier, speaking to the media in Jodhpur, Union Minister and Jodhpur MP Gajendra Singh Shekahwat said: "A total of 75 years have passed since the establishment of the Rajasthan High Court. Now the High Court is entering into the Amrit Kaal Phase. At this phase of time, the programmes held last year will be concluded in the esteemed presence of PM Narendra Modi."

The Union Minister said that the people of Jodhpur are eager to welcome the Prime Minister in Jodhpur on August 25.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi visited Jodhpur on October 5, 2023, before the Assembly elections where he inaugurated many projects.

