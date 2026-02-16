New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Jio Intelligence Pavilion at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, where he reviewed a range of AI-powered models and solutions.

During the visit, the Prime Minister saw the live demonstrations of Jio AI Stack, Jio Sanskriti AI, Jio Arogya AI, Jio Shiksha, and Jio AI Home. These platforms are designed to drive enterprise intelligence, promote Indian languages and cultural content, enhance healthcare delivery, strengthen education systems, and enable AI-powered smart living.

Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited Chairman Akash Ambani briefed the Prime Minister on Jio’s comprehensive AI ecosystem and its role in accelerating digital transformation across sectors.

Reiterating Jio’s vision of “AI for All,” the company highlighted its commitment to making advanced technologies accessible and inclusive at scale. Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani has previously emphasised that the true value of technology lies in its ability to benefit people widely and equitably.

The India AI Impact Summit has brought together leading technology firms, innovators, and policymakers from India and around the world to explore the future of artificial intelligence. The Prime Minister’s visit to the Jio Pavilion underscored the growing role of India’s private sector in shaping the country’s AI landscape.