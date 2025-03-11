Port Louis: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was warmly welcomed in Mauritius on Tuesday morning as he arrived for a significant two-day visit aimed at strengthening bilateral ties between India and the island nation. One of the highlights of the reception was a vibrant performance of "Geet Gawai," a traditional Bhojpuri musical ensemble, which added a unique cultural touch to his arrival. Geet Gawai, which traces its roots to the Bhojpuri belt of India, holds deep cultural significance for the Indian diaspora in Mauritius. The music is traditionally performed by women and has been an important part of the cultural fabric of the Indian-origin community in Mauritius, which has strong connections to India.

This cherished musical tradition was recognised by UNESCO in December 2016 when it was inscribed on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, further solidifying its cultural importance. PM Modi, who arrived at the Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport, was received with a ceremonial welcome by his Mauritian counterpart, Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam. "Deeply touched by the warm welcome from the Indian community in Mauritius. Their strong connection to Indian heritage, culture and values is truly inspiring. This bond of history and heart continues to thrive across generations," PM Modi wrote in a post on X.

The air was filled with excitement as members of the Indian diaspora, many of whom trace their roots back to the Bhojpuri-speaking regions of India, greeted the Prime Minister with warm enthusiasm. Following his arrival, PM Modi made his way to the Oberoi Hotel in Port Louis, where he was once again met by members of the Indian community, eager to interact with their beloved leader. The Indian diaspora in Mauritius has long been an essential part of the nation’s social and cultural landscape, and their warm reception of PM Modi reflected the enduring bonds between India and Mauritius. PM Modi is scheduled to attend Mauritius’ National Day celebrations as the Chief Guest on March 12, following an invitation from Prime Minister Ramgoolam. This visit is expected to further strengthen the bilateral relationship, particularly in areas of development, maritime security, and people-to-people connections between the two nations.

(IANS)