New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit the Prayagraj Maha Kumbh on Wednesday, where he will take a holy dip at the Sangam, the confluence of the three holy rivers the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati.

On the auspicious occasion of Ashtami Tithi during the 'Magh' month, PM Modi will bathe in the Triveni Sangam during the Puny Kaal, followed by worshipping the Ganga on its banks and praying.

The Prime Minister is expected to arrive in Prayagraj at around 10:05 A.M. on Wednesday and quickly travel from there to the DPS Helipad.

From the DPS Helipad, PM Modi will travel to Arail Ghat at 10:45 A.M., from where he will take a boat to the Maha Kumbh site.

PM Modi's visit will be brief, lasting about an hour, during which he will perform the ritual bath and offer prayers.

He is expected to return to Arail Ghat by boat at 11:45 AM and return to Prayagraj Airport. PM Modi will depart the city at 12:30 PM by an Indian Air Force aircraft.

Earlier, during his visit to Prayagraj on December 13, the Prime Minister had inaugurated 167 development projects worth Rs 5,500 crore, improving connectivity, amenities and services for the general public.

As Narendra Modi is expected to take a holy dip this time, the local residents and devotees attending the Maha Kumbh are filled with excitement over the Prime Minister's visit.

Devotees at the Maha Kumbh believe that due to PM Modi's efforts, Sanatan Dharam has gained new recognition.

They argued that previously, people were less aware, but now their faith and understanding have grown.

They underlined that the Prime Minister has special reverence for Sanatan Dharam, and when the country's top leader visits Prayagraj Maha Kumbh for the second time, it will be a source of pride not just for the residents of Prayagraj but for the entire Sanatan Dharam community.

