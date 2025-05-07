New Delhi: Operation Sindoor has redefined India's military posture with a scale, depth, and technological sophistication unseen since the 1971 war.

Unlike previous strikes in Uri (2016) and Balakot (2019), which were swift, targeted responses, Sindoor reflects a multi-domain, high-precision offensive spread across Pakistan’s Punjab province and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) — signalling a strategic evolution in India’s approach to cross-border terrorism.

Security experts say that the Uri was a tactical ground-level surgical strike. According to them, Balakot marked the first aerial engagement post-1971. At the same time, 'Operation Sindoor' showcased the fusion of airpower, artillery, and unmanned systems in a coordinated, long-duration strike.

The use of loitering munitions (suicide drones) and multiple vector platforms also enabled India to target deep and simultaneously across multiple sectors.

Another key feature of the operation Sindoor was the Indian Air Force’s strike on Bahawalpur, a high-value target that houses Pakistan Army’s 31 Corps Headquarters. So, this was not just symbolic but demonstrated India's readiness to target dual-use military-terror infrastructure. The IAF deployed Rafale jets equipped with SCALP and HAMMER missiles, along with long-range air-to-surface weaponry, extending its strike reach well beyond previous missions.

"The strike on Bahawalpur was one of the most strategically significant components of Operation Sindoor, as it was carried out by the Indian Air Force using a variety of aircraft platforms. Bahawalpur is not just any target — it houses the Pakistan Army’s 31 Corps Headquarters, making it a high-value military zone," say sources.

By choosing to strike here, India sent a clear message about its willingness to hit dual-use infrastructure where terror and military assets overlap, say officials. The use of multiple aircraft types ensured both deep penetration and precision, underlining the Air Force’s growing operational versatility and long-range strike capability.

The Army's role was equally advanced. With precision-guided Excalibur 155mm artillery shells, M777 lightweight howitzers, and real-time GPS and drone-based targeting, the strikes were surgical in nature yet powerful in impact. The operation also marked one of the rare instances post-1971 where India officially used missile systems across the border.

Another notable feature was the loiter time and timing. The operation officially spanned from 1.05 a.m. to 1.30 a.m., giving Indian forces time to engage, reassess, and strike again if required. Sources confirmed that Pakistan’s artillery response was delayed by 20–25 minutes, underlining the surprise and precision achieved.

Furthermore, an area in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was reportedly identified for future operations, reflecting improved intelligence integration and target tracking.

In essence, Operation Sindoor was not just a retaliation -- it was a declaration of India's evolving doctrine: decisive, technologically advanced, and strategically unhesitant, capable of striking both terror networks and the infrastructure that shelters them, deep inside hostile territory.

(IANS)