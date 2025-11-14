Patna: Early trends in the Bihar election results show a massive mandate for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the state. Though it is too early to reach any firm conclusion as the counting continues, what has caught the attention of netizens is a viral video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from a Bihar election campaign, where he forecast the 'biggest' victory for the NDA. Addressing a poll rally in Bihar’s Aurangabad, PM Modi had said, “This election will see the biggest victory of NDA. I am telling you to prepare for the Vijay Utsav after November 14.”

Modi the "perfect pollster"

As the early trends show NDA surging towards a thumping mandate, this particular video of PM Modi has found enough traction on social media, with many labelling him as the ‘perfect pollster’. In the high stakes battle for Bihar, all parties deployed their star campaigners to woo the electorate and mobilise popular support in their favour.

PM Modi held multiple rallies in the state, promising to speed up developmental works while raking up the 'jungle raj' of the RJD era and warning people against the return of those seen and identified with ‘katta’. In a rally in Muzaffarpur, ahead of first phase also, PM Modi 'prophesized' about the worst loss of the Mahagathbandhan in the Bihar elections. “Today, every survey is clearly revealing that the RJD and Congress are heading towards their biggest defeat ever in this election.

All surveys are saying that the NDA is going to get the biggest victory. This new history is being created by the youth, women, farmers and fishermen of Bihar and this has left the RJD and Congress shuddering with fear,” he said at the rally. Notably, the early trends for Bihar Assembly elections show a landslide victory for the BJP-led NDA, big setback for the Mahagathbandhan, with both Congress and RJD losing ground and no impact of the new entrant the much-hyped Jan Suraaj Party.

(IANS)