New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu has approved the appointment of Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai as the 52nd Chief Justice of India (CJI).

The announcement was made by Union Law and Justice Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal in a post on X, stating that the appointment was made under the powers vested in the President by the Constitution of India.

Justice Gavai, currently serving as a judge of the Supreme Court, is scheduled to take the oath of office on May 14, 2025.

On April 16, the current Chief Justice of India, Sanjiv Khanna, formally recommended Justice Gavai as his successor. The recommendation was subsequently forwarded to the Ministry of Law and Justice, in accordance with the established procedure for the appointment of the Chief Justice of India.