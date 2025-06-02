New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu led the nation in extending greetings to the people of Telangana on Statehood Day, highlighting the state's rich cultural heritage and vibrant modern ecosystem.

"Warm greetings to the people of Telangana on Statehood Day! This young State has a rich cultural heritage and a vibrant modern ecosystem of economic and technological development. I wish that the people of Telangana march ahead on the path of progress and prosperity," President Murmu wrote in a post on X.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended greetings to the people of Telangana, wishing them success and prosperity.

Taking to the social media platform X, PM Modi wrote, "Greetings to the wonderful people of Telangana on their Statehood Day. The state is known for making innumerable contributions to national progress. Over the last decade, the NDA Government has undertaken many measures to boost ‘Ease of Living’ for the people of the state. May the people of the state be blessed with success and prosperity."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also conveyed his wishes, writing on X: "On Telangana statehood day, warm greetings to our brothers and sisters of the state. With its rich culture, heritage, and hardworking people, Telangana shines brightly on India's ethno-cultural map. May the state reach new heights of prosperity."

Union Minister J.P. Nadda joined in sharing his regards as well.

"On Telangana Statehood Day, I extend my heartfelt greetings to all the brothers and sisters of this beautiful state. Telangana stands out for its unique culture, vibrant festivals and above all, the warmth and kindness of its people. May the state and its people continue to progress with prosperity and happiness," Nadda wrote in a post on X.

Telangana is currently India’s youngest state, formed on June 2, 2014.

The state was carved out as the 29th state of India on June 2, 2014, following a long-standing demand for a separate state by the people. The movement for Telangana statehood had historical, cultural, economic, and political dimensions, with proponents arguing for better governance and development in the region.

Various cultural events, parades, and ceremonies take place across the state to commemorate the occasion. (IANS)