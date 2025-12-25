New Delhi: President of India Droupadi Murmu on Thursday released the Constitution of India translated into the Santhali language and written in the Ol Chiki script. The release took place at Rashtrapati Bhavan, marking a significant step towards making the Constitution more accessible to tribal communities.

Constitution in mother tongue

Addressing the gathering, the President said the occasion was a moment of pride and happiness for the Santhali community. She noted that the availability of the Constitution in Santhali would help people read and understand the country’s supreme law in their own language, strengthening awareness about constitutional rights and duties.

Ol Chiki centenary significance

The President highlighted that the release coincides with the centenary year of the Ol Chiki script. She appreciated the efforts of the Union Ministry of Law and Justice for ensuring that the Constitution was brought out in Ol Chiki during this landmark year, calling it a meaningful tribute to the script and the Santhali linguistic heritage.

Dignitaries present

Several senior leaders attended the function, including Vice President C P Radhakrishnan and Union Minister of State for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal. Officials from the legal and administrative sectors were also present during the release ceremony.

About the Santhali language

Santhali is among India’s oldest living languages and was included in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution through the 92nd Constitutional Amendment Act of 2003. The language is spoken by a large tribal population across Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal and Bihar, and the new edition of the Constitution is expected to benefit these communities significantly.