Jaipur: President Droupadi Murmu on Friday said that the people of the tribal community should educate their children and give them opportunities to move forward in life and spread their wings in multiple spheres.

"The government stands with the tribal society," she said while speaking at the Aadi Gaurav Samman ceremony at Mangarh Dham in Rajasthan's Banswara.

"Had I not got a hostel facility, my studies could have stopped. People of the tribal community should educate their children and give them opportunities to move forward and take steps forward," the President added.

President Murmu has been on a two-day visit to Rajasthan from Thursday.

Earlier on Friday, she participated in a programme organised by Brahmakumaris in Abu Road, Sirohi. Speaking there, she said that spirituality is the way to improve the mind through pure deeds.

Later, she attended the Adi Gaurav Samman ceremony in Mangarh Dham, Banswara.

President Murmu in her address congratulated the women who were felicitated during the programme.

"Congratulations to those who received the honour today, the number of women who were honoured here outnumber men, which is a matter of pride. The development of women is a mirror of the development of society. Tribal people have a lot of potential," she added.

President Murmu further said that children should be sent to school and given education.

"Education is very important. Further, encourage children to participate and progress in sports. I remember my student life," the President added.

Meanwhile, speaking on the occasion, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma said: "The land of Mangarh is sacred. It is a matter of happiness that the President's programme was held at this Dham."

"There is a huge possibility of tourism here and the government has made a circuit for Tripura Sundari, Mangarh, Beneshwar Dham," he added.

Governor Haribhau Bagde, who also spoke at the programme, said: "It is the tribal people who are saving water, forest and land. They protect nature. Tribals are connected to the roots of culture and tradition."

