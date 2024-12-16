Hyderabad: President Droupadi Murmu will arrive in Hyderabad on Tuesday for a five-day southern sojourn.

Officials said she would reach Air Force Station Hakimpet at 4.30 p.m., where Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, his Cabinet colleagues and senior officials will receive her.

She will reach the Rashtrapati Nilayam at Bolarum in Secunderabad by road, and will stay there till December 21.

Cyberabad Police said traffic congestion is between 4.30 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Tuesday on the route coming to Hakimpet from Outer Ring Road exit number 7 via BITS Junction, Thumkunta village and Hakimpet. Hyderabad police have also announced traffic restrictions between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. The traffic will either be stopped for a while or diverted at Hakimpet Air Force Station Y Junction, Bolarum Check Post, Navy House Junction, and Yapral Road.

The state government has made elaborate arrangements for the President’s visit and stay.

Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari last week held a meeting with senior officials to review the arrangements. She directed officials to work in close coordination and make elaborate arrangements in a befitting manner.

The Forest Department officials deputed snake catchers and completed the task of snake catching well in advance. The Chief Secretary directed that a snake-catching team should be stationed around the clock in the Rashtrapati Nilayam. Similarly, special teams should be deputed to deal with the monkey menace in and around the Rashtrapati Nilayam in coordination with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). The GHMC was also directed to ensure bee-hive removal well in advance.

During the stay in the city, the President will take part in some programmes. This is President Murmu’s third visit to Hyderabad for a southern sojourn since she was elected to the highest office in July last year.

The President stays at least once a year in Rashtrapati Nilayam and conducts official business from here. The building was constructed in 1860 as the country house of the British Resident at Secunderabad. After Hyderabad State's accession to India in 1948, it became the President's retreat. First President Babu Rajendra Prasad had stayed here in 1955 and since then every President visited Hyderabad for southern sojourn at least one week every year.

(IANS)