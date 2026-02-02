Washington: US President Donald Trump spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, a day before External Affairs Minister (EAM), S. Jaishankar, begins a visit to the United States of America.

"President Trump just spoke with Prime Minister Modi," US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said in a social media post. "STAY TUNED," he added, without giving further details.

The brief announcement triggered interest across India and the US, where the relationship draws close attention in diplomatic, political and business circles.

No readout was issued by either governments yet. The call appeared to be the first between the two leaders this year. They are believed to have spoken about 10 times since last summer.

India and the US are negotiating a trade deal. Officials say talks appear to be in the final phase. The discussions have focused on market access, tariffs and supply chains.

In recent public comments, Trump has praised PM Modi and his leadership. In November, Trump said he intended to travel to India this year.

A US Presidential visit is expected in connection with the QUAD summit. Earlier on Monday, India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced that EAM Jaishankar will visit the US this week. He will take part in the Critical Minerals Ministerial convened by the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

"The Ministerial will focus on supply chain resilience, clean energy transitions, and strategic cooperation in critical minerals," the MEA said in a media statement.

During the visit, EAM Jaishankar will also meet senior members of the US administration, the MEA said. No details were provided on the schedule or agenda of those meetings.

The timing of Trump's call, coming just ahead of EAM Jaishankar's visit, underscored the steady pace of high-level engagement between the two countries.

It also coincided with intensified talks on trade and strategic supply chains. Critical minerals have emerged as a central issue in bilateral discussions. Both sides have stressed the need to secure reliable supplies for clean energy, advanced manufacturing and national security.

EAM Jaishankar's meetings are expected to address these priorities, alongside broader regional and global issues. The US and India have expanded cooperation across defence, technology and energy in recent years.

The QUAD grouping, which includes India, the US, Japan and Australia, has become a key platform for strategic coordination in the Indo-Pacific region.

Leaders from the QUAD have used the forum to discuss maritime security, infrastructure and emerging technologies. India-US ties have also deepened through growing trade, people-to-people links and defence cooperation.

The two countries have signed foundational defence agreements and increased joint military exercises. Trade talks have gained urgency as both governments seek to reduce supply chain risks and counter economic disruptions.

A finalised trade deal would mark a significant step in the economic partnership between India and the US. EAM Jaishankar's visit comes at a time of heightened diplomatic activity.

Officials on both sides have described the relationship as one of the most consequential for the decade ahead.