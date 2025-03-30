New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu greeted fellow citizens on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr, which will be celebrated in India on Monday, terming it "an occasion to promote the spirit of empathy, compassion and charity".



"On the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, I extend my greetings and best wishes to all Indians living in India and abroad, especially Muslim brothers and sisters," she said in her message, a Rashtrapati Bhavan communique said on Sunday.

Noting that Eid-ul-Fitr marks the end of fasting and prayer during the holy month of Ramzan, the President said that this festival "strengthens the spirit of brotherhood, cooperation and compassion".

"This festival also promotes social bonding and inspires us to build a harmonious, peaceful and prosperous society. Eid is an occasion to promote the spirit of empathy, compassion and charity."

"May this festival bring peace, progress and happiness in lives of all and give us strength to move forward with positive attitude," the President said.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar also extended his greetings.

"On the auspicious occasion of Eid ul-Fitr, I extend warm greetings to all citizens of our nation," he said in his message.

"Eid reminds us of the strength we draw from our cultural diversity and the common bonds that unite us. The essence of this holy day transcends mere celebration; it embodies the constitutional ideals of unity, compassion, and mutual respect that form the cornerstone of our diverse democracy."

"Let us celebrate the profound spirit of renewal and collective harmony that this sacred occasion represents. May the spirit of Eid inspire us to recommit ourselves to the values that illuminate our path forward and bind us as one remarkable, resilient nation," the Vice President said in his message.

Clerics in Delhi and Lucknow announced that the moon had been sighted on Sunday, marking the end of the month of Ramzan.

Naib Shahi Imam of Delhi's Jama Masjid mosque Syed Shaban Bukhari said: "The moon of Shawwal-ul-Mukarram for Eid al-Fitr has been sighted in various states of India, including Assam, Manipur, Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi....It is announced that Eid al-Fitr will be observed on Monday, March 31, 2025. I extend my heartfelt Eid Mubarak wishes to all of you."

(IANS)