Bhubaneswar: The Centre has imposed President’s Rule in strife-torn Manipur.

Manipur plunged into political uncertainty following the resignation of Chief Minister N Biren Singh on February 9.

Taking into consideration the prevailing situation in Manipur, President Droupadi Murmu has imposed President’s Rule in the north-eastern state under Article 356 of the Constitution.

“The President of India has received a report from the Governor of Manipur and she is satisfied that a situation has arisen in which the government of that state cannot be carried on in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution of India,” said the Ministry of Home Affairs in a notification today.

The President of India, in exercise of the powers conferred by Article 356 of the Constitution, has imposed President’s Rule in Manipur, it added.

The President of India has assumed all functions of the government of Manipur and all powers vested in the Governor of that state. Henceforth, the powers of the Legislature of Manipur shall be exercisable by or under the authority of Parliament, said the ministry.

Notably, Singh had tendered his resignation to Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at the Raj Bhavan in Imphal.

Following the resignation of Singh, the Assembly session in Manipur was scrapped.

The Opposition had planned to bring a no confidence motion against the BJP government led by Singh during the Assembly session.