New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu emphasised the crucial role of women in shaping the nation’s future at a National Conference on ‘Nari Shakti Se Viksit Bharat’ in New Delhi on Saturday (March 8), organised by the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development to celebrate the International Women’s Day.

Speaking on the occasion, President Murmu said, “Viksit Bharat is only possible when women can participate in the workforce without bias or barriers. The perception that women will prioritise family over work must be challenged -- because raising future generations is a shared societal responsibility. True progress lies in creating an environment where every girl can pursue her dreams without fear or restriction. Empowering women is not just about fairness; it is about building a stronger, more developed nation”.

The President also greeted fellow citizens on International Women's Day and said that this day is an occasion to honour women's achievements, raise awareness of their rights, and dedicate ourselves to promoting gender equality.

“Today we are celebrating the completion of 50 years of International Women's Day. There is no doubt that in this period, the women's community has made unprecedented progress,” the President said.

She said that she considers her life journey to be a part of this progress. She stated that from being born in a simple family and backward area of Odisha, her journey to the Rashtrapati Bhavan is the story of equal opportunities and social justice for women in Indian society. She expressed confidence that the examples of women's success will continue to grow.

The President said that a better environment for girls to move forward is necessary for realising the dream of a developed India. “They should get an environment where they can make independent decisions about their lives without pressure or fear. We have to create such an ideal society where no daughter or sister is afraid of going or staying alone anywhere. Only the feeling of respect towards women will create a fear-free social environment. The confidence that girls will get in such an environment will take our country to new heights,” she added.

“Whenever we have respected the talent of women, they have never disappointed us. We cannot forget the contribution of eminent personalities like Sarojini Naidu, Rajkumari Amrit Kaur, Sucheta Kriplani and Hansaben Mehta, who were members of the Constituent Assembly. There are many such examples where women have not only achieved the highest position by earning fame on the strength of their intelligence, wisdom and knowledge but also increased the prestige of the country and society. Be it science, sports, politics or social service – in all fields women have instilled respect for their talent,” the President said.

(IANS)