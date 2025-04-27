Chandigarh: Punjab Police on Sunday said they have busted a weapon-smuggling module with links to Pakistan and arrested a man from Amritsar.

Seven pistols, four cartridges, and Rs 1.5 lakh have been seized from the accused.

“Acting on a specific tip-off, Counter Intelligence Amritsar busts an illegal weapon smuggling module with links to Pakistan and arrests Abhishek Kumar from Amritsar, recovering 7 pistols, including 5 pistols of .30 bore and 2 Glock 9mm pistols, 4 live cartridges (.30 bore), and Rs 1,50,000 from his possession,” Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav wrote on X.

He said Australia-based Jassa, who, in close collaboration with Pakistan-based smugglers, orchestrated the smuggling of illegal arms and ammunition through the Indo-Pakistan border with the help of his local associates Jodhbir Singh, alias Jodha, and Abhishek Kumar.

Preliminary investigation reveals that Abhishek Kumar and Jodhbir Singh are also involved in hawala transactions, indicating their connection to a broader network engaged in criminal activities.

A first information report (FIR) has been registered in Amritsar.

Further investigation is underway to apprehend other associates and unearth all backward and forward linkages, DGP Yadav added.

Meanwhile, under the ongoing anti-drug campaign ‘Yudh Nashiyan Virudh’, Moga Police, with the help of the district administration, on Saturday demolished four illegally constructed houses of notorious drug smugglers in Daulewala village of Moga.

The action was conducted under the supervision of Senior Superintendent of Police (Moga) Ajay Gandhi. The demolished houses, illegally built on government land, belonged to drug smugglers -- Paramjit Singh, Lakhwinder Singh, Boota Singh and Rajwinder Kaur -- involved in multiple criminal cases registered under the IPC and the NDPS Act.

Senior Superintendent of Police Gandhi warned the drug smugglers to stop their illegal activities or face similar action. The action taken by the district police was appreciated by villagers led by sarpanch Sukwhinder Singh, who praised the government for their concerted efforts to curb drug trafficking. The villagers also thanked the district administration for taking action against the drug smugglers. (IANS)