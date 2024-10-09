Jaipur: Rajasthan’s Barmer District Collector Tina Dabi on Wednesday broke open the gate of a spa centre during the inspection over prostitution suspicion and detained seven persons including five girls.

Seeing the District Collector, the owner of the centre locked the gate from inside. When he did not open the gate despite constant knocking, Dabi broke the gate with the help of UIT officials.

She got suspicious of the centre during the ‘Navo Barmer Abhiyan’ cleanliness drive inspection.

Dabi reached the venue around 9 am to check the progress of the cleanliness drive. Seeing the collector and administrative officials, the spa centre operator closed the gate along with the main door.

Tina Dabi got suspicious and asked the centre operator to open the gate, but he did not open it. Barmer City's Additional Collector Rajendra Chandawat entered the centre from the other gate detaining seven people.

Sadar CI Satyaprakash said that the people taken into custody have been sent to the Kotwali police station for verification. Two boys and five girls have been detained. Initial information revealed that one of these five girls is the spa operator.

(IANS)