Jaipur: A life-sized statue of tigress ST-2, who was also called 'Rajmata', will be installed in the jungles of Sariska, confirmed officials.

This statue is being crafted in Jaipur's Sarna Dungri and is being built using white marble from Banswara and red sandstone from Jaisalmer. It will be positioned on a 12-feet-wide, 5-feet-high, and 4-feet-deep pedestal.

The tigress' statue will measure 9 feet in length, 4 feet in width, and 4 feet in height, resembling a tiger roaming in the wild. Expected to weigh about 7 tonnes, it is estimated to cost around Rs 7 lakh and is likely to be completed by the end of March.

Sariska Tiger Reserve's tigress ST-2 played a crucial role in reviving the park’s tiger population. Nearly 20 years ago, rampant poaching had wiped out tigers from Sariska.

Thanks to a relocation effort, tigers were reintroduced, and today, the reserve thrives with a growing tiger population. In 2008, tigress ST-2 and tiger ST-1 were the first to be relocated from Ranthambore to repopulate Sariska. Over the years, ST-2 contributed significantly to the reserve’s tiger family. She became a mother twice, in 2010 and 2014, giving birth to four cubs. Three of them — tigresses ST-7, ST-8, and ST-14 — and one tiger, ST-13, further expanded the lineage.

Today, 18 of the 42 tigers in Sariska belong to ST-2’s family. Due to her immense contribution, the Sariska administration honoured her with the title 'Rajmata (Queen Mother)' about a decade ago.

Unfortunately, she passed away on January 9, 2024, at the age of 19, after suffering from an infected tail. She was moved to the Naya Pani Karnakabas Enclosure, where a special team of veterinarians and officials monitored her health until her demise. In fact, when the Sariska administration learned about the tigress's condition, she was immediately relocated to the Naya Pani Karnakabas Enclosure for treatment.

A dedicated team of committee members, officers, and veterinarians, appointed by the Chief Forest Conservator and Field Director of Tiger Project Sariska, closely monitored her health. Following her passing, Forest Minister Sanjay Sharma visited Sariska to pay his respects. During the final darshan, he touched the tigress's feet as a mark of reverence.

Sariska was declared tigerless in 2004-05, despite previously being home to around 40 tigers. The relocation project officially began on July 4, 2008, with the introduction of ST-1 and ST-2. Their presence marked the beginning of Sariska’s revival, and today, the reserve boasts a population of 42 tigers. Tigress ST-2’s role in restoring Sariska’s tiger population is unparalleled. Her legacy will now live on through the grand statue, serving as a tribute to her contribution in bringing back the roar of tigers to the reserve.

(IANS)