Bhubaneswar: Raksha Bandhan, celebrated across India on Saturday, holds profound cultural and religious significance. Observed every year on the full moon day (Purnima) of the Hindu month of Sawan, the festival honours the cherished bond of affection, trust, and protection between siblings.

Deeply rooted in Hindu tradition, Raksha Bandhan is a symbol of love, mutual respect, and the sacred promise of protection.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah extended warm greetings to the nation, describing the occasion as one that celebrates the unbreakable bond between brothers and sisters.

In a message on social media platform X, he wrote, “Heartfelt best wishes to all countrymen on the sacred festival of ‘Raksha Bandhan,’ dedicated to the unbreakable bond of love, trust, and commitment to protection between brothers and sisters. I pray to God that this festival becomes a source of joy and enthusiasm in everyone’s life.”

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari echoed similar sentiments, calling the festival “a symbol of the love, affection, and commitment between siblings” and extending his best wishes to all.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also shared his greetings, writing on X (in Hindi), “The sacred knot of affection, the silent vow of trust, the vibrant expression of unbreakable love between brother and sister—heartfelt congratulations to the people of the state on Rakshabandhan! The delicate thread of the Raksha Sutra does not merely tie the wrist; it binds the soul. It weaves an eternal saga of dignity and intimacy in every era.”

The festival’s central ritual sees sisters tying a protective thread, or Rakhi, around their brothers’ wrists, offering prayers for their well-being, while brothers vow to protect their sisters. The day is marked by family gatherings, traditional rituals, and the exchange of gifts, reinforcing bonds of love and togetherness across generations.