Mumbai: "Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama" has received a significant milestone with official recognition in the Indian Parliament.

In honour of this achievement, a special screening of the animated film will take place on February 15th, with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla gracing the event. The screening promises to be a momentous occasion, celebrating the film's cultural and artistic significance and celebrates the strong cultural ties between India and Japan.

The initiative, spearheaded by the Parliament of India, follows a special mention of the movie by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his “Mann Ki Baat” address. The screening, to be attended by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, aims to deepen the understanding and appreciation of this legendary epic among citizens of all generations. It also seeks to promote the timeless values of the Ramayana, which align with the core principles of Indian tradition and spirituality.

Speaking about the same, Arjun Aggarwal, co-founder of Geek Pictures, expressed his gratitude, saying, “We are deeply honoured by this gesture from the Parliament of India. It is a privilege to see our work being recognized at such a prestigious level. This screening is not just a showcase of a film but a celebration of our rich heritage and the timeless story of the Ramayana, which continues to inspire and guide us.”

The screening is scheduled to take place at the Parliament of India on the 15th of February, and it will be attended by members of both houses & special invitees from the cultural sectors, highlighting the collaborative nature of the film's production.

Directed by Koichi Sasaki, Ram Mohan, and Yugo Sako, Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama first premiered in 1993. The movie was showcased at the 24th International Film Festival of India and had a brief television airing.

The updated Hindi voice cast features Yudhvir Dahiya as Rama, Sonal Kaushal as Sita, Uplaksh Kochhar as Lakshmana, and Rajesh Jolly as Ravana. In contrast, the original Hindi dub featured iconic voices such as Arun Govil as Rama, Namrata Sawhney as Sita, Amrish Puri as Ravana, and Shatrughan Sinha as the narrator.

