Ayodhya: At least 30 lakh devotees completed the 14 Kosi Parikrama in Ayodhya on Sunday, the largest turnout in the holy city since the consecration ceremony of Lord Ram, an official said.

District Magistrate Chandra Vijay Singh said the Parikrama was completed as per the auspicious time, breaking all previous records with an estimated 30 lakh devotees taking part in it, under the leadership of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Crowds began gathering late at night for the Parikrama, which started ahead of the auspicious time, with many devotees enthusiastically chanting "Jai Shri Ram" as they covered the 42-kilometre route in five hours, the official said.

The crowd build-up was massive between 11 pm and 7 am, posing a challenge for smooth movement on the tracks along the Parikrama path, he said.

This was the first time that devotees completed the 14 Kosi Parikrama, visiting over 5,000 temples, including the grand Lord Shri Ramlala temple in Ayodhya.

On Sunday morning, many devotees bathed in the Saryu before beginning their Parikrama, visiting Hanumangarhi and Ramlala temples, the official said.

The state government and civic agencies had made arrangements for the smooth conduct of the Parikrama amid tight security.

Refreshment stalls were set up by various organisations along the entire route, while the Municipal Corporation set up rest cabins and mobile toilets, the official said.

The food stalls remained busy throughout the night, the official said.

Over 150 changing rooms were also constructed at different ghats for the convenience of pilgrims, the official said.

Given the significance of the Parikrama, a large number of devotees travelled to Ayodhya from districts such as Bahraich, Sitapur, Kanpur, Lucknow, Bareilly, Gonda, Prayagraj, and even Nepal.

Some pilgrims are expected to return after completing the Panchkosi Parikrama on Tuesday, the official said.

