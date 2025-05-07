New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh Police have declared a Red Alert in the state following Operation Sindoor, and security of vital installations was being enhanced. The state Director General of Police (DGP) posted on its X handle that a red alert has been sounded and all police units have been instructed to coordinate with the defence forces.

“Red Alert has been declared in Uttar Pradesh following #OperationSindoor — the Indian Army’s targeted strike on terror hideouts. All @Uppolice field formations have been instructed to coordinate with Defence units and strengthen the security of vital installations,” said the post. It further said that the UP Police “remains alert, equipped, and fully prepared to ensure the safety of every citizen. Jay Hind !” Following the order, security was being enhanced in all vital locations as well as in general security. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lauded the armed forces for carrying out strikes against terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Taking to X, CM Yogi posted, "Jai Hind, Jai Hind ki Sena!" In a military operation following the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 civilian lives, India launched 'Operation Sindoor', striking nine high-value terror targets deep inside Pakistani territory. The operation, executed with surgical precision, was closely monitored by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior security officials through the night. The Indian Army confirmed that the strikes were meticulously planned and executed, ensuring that no civilian or military infrastructure in Pakistan was affected.

The operation targeted infrastructure linked to terror groups responsible for the April 22 Pahalgam attack, which killed 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen in Jammu and Kashmir. Sources said the Prime Minister remained in constant communication with top military commanders and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval during the operation. According to official statements, the nine targets included camps and logistical bases associated with terror groups operating from within Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The Indian Army's spokesperson emphasised the precise nature of the strikes, stating, "Our actions have been focused and precise. We have only targeted terrorist camps from where attacks against India have been planned and executed."

(IANS)