Bhubaneswar: The police in Haryana have traced a red Ford EcoSport car registered in the name of Dr Umar Un Nabi, an accused in the Red Fort blast case.

The car (DL 10 CK 0458) was found parked near Khandawali village, said Faridabad police in Haryana today.

Earlier, the Delhi Police had issued an alert in this regard and five teams were deputed to trace the vehicle.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects had a red car in addition to the i20 car.

All police stations, police posts, and border checkpoints in Delhi had been alerted to search for this car.

Similarly, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana Police had also been sent an alert regarding the red car.

It is worth mentioning here that at least eight persons were killed and several others were injured due to a powerful explosion in a Hyundai i20 car near the gate no.1 of the Red Fort in Delhi on November 10.