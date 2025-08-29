Mumbai: Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) today announced a joint venture (JV) that will build and scale enterprise artificial‑intelligence (AI) solutions for enterprises in India and select international markets.

Under the JV agreement, RIL and Meta have jointly committed to an initial investment of Rs 855 crore (US$ 100 million) to capitalize the JV in ratio of 70 per cent and 30 per cent respectively.

Powered by Meta’s advanced open‑source Llama models, the JV will offer:

Enterprise AI Platform‑as‑a‑Service: A secure, full‑stack environment for organisations to customise, deploy and govern generative‑AI models for specific use cases across sales and marketing, information technology development and operations, customer service, finance, and a wide range of other enterprise workflows; and a suite of pre‑configured AI solutions designed to address both cross‑functional and industry‑specific use cases.

This partnership combines Meta’s open‑source Llama models with RIL’s digital backbone to deliver enterprise‑grade AI at affordable price points for Indian enterprises and SMBs.

The JV will be able to deploy AI solutions at-scale given “Enterprise Grade” readiness of Llama - which has been proven across several production environments. More importantly, the JV will be able to scale high-performance models at a fraction of the cost given Llama’s lower total cost of ownership.

The JV will also have greater flexibility to deploy over cloud, on-premises, and across its own infrastructure. This will allow the JV to proactively manage infrastructure costs.

The closing of the transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Mukesh D. Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries Limited, said “Partnering with Meta brings our vision of providing AI to every Indian and enterprise to life - by combining Meta’s most widely adopted open‑source Llama models with our deep expertise across multiple industries. We will democratize enterprise‑grade AI for every Indian organization - from ambitious SMBs to blue‑chip corporates, enabling them to innovate faster, operate more efficiently, and compete confidently on the global stage. RIL will also serve as a real‑world enterprise‑scale environment for deploying and refining the joint venture’s offerings - enabling rapid iteration and continuous improvement at scale.”

Speaking on the occasion, Mark Zuckerberg, Founder and CEO, Meta, said “We’re excited to deepen our partnership with Reliance to bring the power of open‑source AI to Indian developers and enterprises. Through this joint venture, we are putting Meta’s Llama models into real-world use, and I am m looking forward to Meta expanding its footprint in the enterprise space as we unlock new possibilities together.”

In a related development, Reliance Industries Limited (Reliance or RIL) today announced the expansion of its strategic partnership with Google Cloud to help shape India’s next leap with AI.

Reliance and Google have been investing in India's digital future for over a decade to bring affordable internet access to millions and power India's digital revolution.

This new collaboration aims to build on this by delivering cutting-edge, secure AI infrastructure, powered by green energy and connected by Jio’s advanced digital network.

Under the partnership, Google Cloud and Reliance will work together to deliver the performance, reliability, and security required to support one of the world’s fastest-growing retail ecosystems.

The collaboration will also help all of Reliance’s businesses transform using AI. RIL will design, build, and power the state-of-the-art cloud facility and associated network infrastructure at Jamnagar.

The cloud region will be fully compliant with Google Cloud’s global specifications and service-level standards, to enable the most demanding AI workloads.

By enabling the deployment of advanced AI-driven solutions, the cloud region will significantly enhance RIL’s ability to innovate faster and modernize its operations with infrastructure and AI underpinned by Google Cloud.

The dedicated cloud region will enable RIL to develop and provide high-performance, AI-first services to enterprises, SMBs, startups, developers and public sector organizations, backed by the scale and reliability of Jio’s network and Reliance’s energy leadership.

Building on its leadership in AI, Google Cloud will deploy its powerful AI hypercomputer and secure, fully integrated and optimized AI stack that offers generative AI models, development platform, and AI-powered applications.

The facility will be powered through Reliance’s green energy initiatives, ensuring sustainable operations at hyperscale. Reliance Jio will provide high-capacity intra- and inter-metro fiber connectivity linking Jamnagar to key metros such as Mumbai and Delhi.

"This partnership with Google Cloud marks a new chapter in India’s technology journey. By bringing Google Cloud’s AI capabilities to Jamnagar, supported by Reliance’s infrastructure, renewable energy, and nationwide network, we are laying the foundation for India to become a global leader in AI. Just as Jio and Google came together to democratize the internet for every Indian, we will now democratize intelligence for every Indian,” said Ambani.

Sundar Pichai, CEO, Google and Alphabet, said: “At Google, we’ve long been investing in India’s digital future, and our partnership with Reliance and Jio has been an important part of how we do that. Our work together over the last decade has helped bring affordable internet access to millions. And now, we are building on this to help shape the next leap with AI. This is only the beginning, and we look forward to building India’s AI future together.”