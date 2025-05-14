Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh High Court on Wednesday ordered the Director General of Police (DGP) to register an FIR against BJP leader and Tribal Affairs Minister Kunwar Vijay Shah for his objectionable remarks on Colonel Sofiya Qureshi.

Taking cognisance of the matter, the High Court directed DGP Kailash Makwana to register a case against Shah under sections 152, 196 1 (B), and 197 of BNS.

Justice Atul Sridharan of the MP High Court said that prima facie, the minister Vijay Shah made out an offence of promoting enmity between different castes, religion and language. He further stated that referring to Colonel Sofiya Qureshi as a "sister of terrorists" is an offence of hurting the sentiments and faith of the Muslim community.

Justice Sridharan ordered that a case against Minister Vijay Shah should be registered by today (Wednesday) evening.

Notably, addressing a programme on May 12, Vijay Shah, who is MP's Tribal Affairs Minister, talking about Operation Sindoor, had said that PM Modi had sent a "sister from the same community" as those in Pakistan to avenge the April 22 terror strike in Kashmir’s Pahalgam. He further stated that, "PM Modi is striving for the society. Those who widowed our daughters (in Pahalgam), we sent a sister of their own to teach them a lesson."

The Minister's remark against Sofiya Qureshi sparked nationwide outrage, and the Opposition has demanded strict action against him.

Notably, the Indian Army officer Sofiya Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh of the Indian Air Force briefed the media throughout Operation Sindoor against Pakistan.

(IANS)