New Delhi: Madhya Pradesh Tribal Affairs Minister Vijay Shah has moved the Supreme Court against an order of the MP High Court ordering registration of an FIR over his controversial remarks on Army officer Colonel Sofiya Qureshi. In suo moto proceedings, the Madhya Pradesh High Court on Wednesday ordered the Director General of Police (DGP) to register a criminal case against Shah under Sections 152, 196(1)(b), and 197 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) within four hours, and warned the DGP of contempt action in case of any delay in compliance.

A bench of Justices Atul Sreedharan and Anuradha Shukla of the MP High Court said that prima facie, an offence of promoting enmity between different castes, religion and language was made out. The Justice Sreedharan-led Bench opined that referring to Colonel Sofiya Qureshi as a "sister of terrorists" is an offence of hurting the sentiments and faith of the Muslim community. Talking about Operation Sindoor, Vijay Shah, on Monday, had said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had sent a "sister from the same community" as those in Pakistan to avenge the April 22 terror strike in Kashmir's Pahalgam. "PM Modi is striving for the society. Those who widowed our daughters (in Pahalgam), we sent a sister of their own to teach them a lesson," Shah had said.

The distasteful remarks against Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, the Indian Army officer who briefed the media throughout Operation Sindoor against Pakistan, sparked nationwide outrage. Following the incident, the Minister apologised from the "bottom of his heart" and said he respects the Armed Forces and mentioned Colonel Sofiya as "sister". "I, Vijay Shah, am not only ashamed and saddened by my recent statement, which has hurt the sentiments of every community, but I also apologise from the bottom of my heart. Our country's sister Sofia Qureshi ji has worked rising above caste and society while fulfilling her national duty," he said in a video message posted on the social media platform X. In his petition filed before the top court, Shah sought quashing of the FIR as well as the suo motu proceedings initiated by the MP High Court.

(IANS)