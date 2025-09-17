New Delhi: ‘Kailash Mansarovar Yatra: A Journey of Grit and Glory’ - is how the religious pilgrimage of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the sacred Mount Kailash in 1988 is being remembered on his 75th birthday.

Narendra Modi, then a BJP functionary, undertook an arduous journey to Mount Kailash, the abode of Lord Shiva and one of the most popular spiritual centres of Hindus, and led the group of devotees on a memorable journey.

He traversed the difficult terrains of the Himalayas on foot, passed through the most formidable points of the yatra and inspired the whole group of devotees with his quiet endurance and unshakeable resolve.

Modi Archive, a popular handle on social media, dug out his archival pictures and shared the never-before-seen photographs from the spiritual journey.

It says that Narendra Modi embarked on a pilgrimage that few dared to dream of, in 1988, the sacred Kailash Mansarovar Yatra and his group was among the eight selected batches, with a total of 200 participants.

“The fifteen-day trek began, with steep climbs, harsh weather, and high altitudes testing every step. Though horses were available, but PM Modi chose to walk, often reaching each stop ahead of others. His quiet endurance and unshakeable resolve inspired the group, becoming a living example of grit in the face of adversity,” it said.

Sharing more details of the extraordinary journey, it says that when the group reached Dolma Pass, one of the highest and most formidable points of Yatra, the group faced a crisis as they had forgotten a diya for the pooja. But the calm and resourceful Modi lit one from his own hand, and the pilgrims joined in singing the Aarti of Lord Shankara.

Here, PM Modi got a glimpse of extreme poverty and sufferings of the people and was moved deeply, an experience he also witnessed earlier during his service as RSS pracharak.

“By the end of the Yatra, the journey had tested every limit - physical, mental, and spiritual. But it also revealed a truth that would resonate throughout Modi’s life: true leadership emerges when the journey is hardest, the stakes are highest, and when one chooses service over self,” says Modi Archive.

This extraordinary journey to Mount Kailash shaped PM Modi’s thoughts and reinforced the significance of pursuing 'Seva (service)' in daily life.

‘Service is the Resolve, India First the Inspiration,’ the slogan marking the 75th birthday of PM Modi is a vivid reflection of this learning, gained years ago.

