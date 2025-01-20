Kolkata: The Additional District Judge, Sealdah Court today awarded life imprisonment till death to Sanjay Roy, the convict in the assault and murder of a lady Doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The court also imposed a fine of ₹50,000 on Roy.

The Additional District Judge Court directed the West Bengal State Government to give compensation of ₹17 Lakh to the victim's family.

While pronouncing the quantum of sentence, the judge of the special court, Anirban Das, also made it clear that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)’s contention that Roy's offence in the matter was “the rarest and rare crimes” was not tenable.

Hence, the judge observed that instead of the “death penalty”, Roy, an erstwhile civic volunteer attached to Kolkata Police, be sentenced to “life imprisonment”.

On Saturday, the Additional District Judge, Sealdah Court found Roy guilty in the lady Doctor rape and murder case. Roy was found guilty under Sections of 64, 66, 103/1 of BNS.

Demanding justice parents of the victim reportedly told the Sealdah Court Judge that they don't want compensation.

The judge observed that the since the victim was raped and murdered at her workplace, which is a state-government entity, legally the state government has to pay compensation to the victim’s family.

The trial process in the matter started on November 11 last year, 59 days after the body of the victim was discovered in a seminar hall with the RG Kar hospital premises in the morning of August 9 last year.

The conviction process was completed after 162 days from the date of the crime.

While the conviction in the crime of rape and murder crime is over, the angle in the tampering of evidence in the matter is still alive.

The CBI, sources said, had already informed the special court that the scope for filing a supplementary charge sheet on the tampering of evidence angle is still open, which keeps the case in this particular angle pending.

Last year, the former and controversial principal of R.G. Kar Sandip Ghosh and the former SHO of Tala Police Station Abhijit Mondal were granted “default bail” by the same special court, as the CBI failed to file the supplementary charge sheet against the duo within 90 days of their arrest.

Both Ghosh and Mondal were accused of misleading the investigation and tampering with the evidence while the initial investigation in the matter was being carried out by Kolkata Police before the CBI took charge of the investigation following an order of the Calcutta High Court.

Roy was a civic volunteer with the Kolkata Police and is the sole accused in the crime.

In the State-run Hospital, the body of the Junior Doctor was found in a seminar room on August 9, 2024. Roy was arrested by the Kolkata Police on August 10, 2024, a day after the crime.

Initially, the Kolkata Police investigated the case. But, it was transferred to CBI following intervention of the Calcutta High Court. The CBI submitted the charge sheet and demanded maximum punishment for Roy. (With Agency Inputs)