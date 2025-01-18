Kolkata: A court in West Bengal convicted Sanjay Roy, the accused in the assault and murder of a lady Doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Anirban Das, the Additional District Judge, Sealdah Court found Roy guilty in the lady Doctor rape and murder case and said the quantum of punishment will be awarded on Monday. Roy was found guilty under Sections of 64, 66, 103/1 of BNS.

But, Roy continued to deny all the charges and said he had been falsely implicated. He further said those who were involved are scot-free.

"I have not done anything. Why were those who were really responsible allowed to go freely? I am not guilty. The conspiracy was framed by many,” Roy shouted.

The judge then assured him that he would be allowed to speak on Monday before the sentence will be pronounced.

The trial process in the matter started on November 11 last year, 59 days after the body of the victim was discovered in a seminar hall with the R.G. Kar premises in the morning of August 9 last year.

The conviction process was completed after 162 days from the date of the crime.

While the conviction in the crime of rape and murder crime is over, the angle in the tampering of evidence in the matter is still alive.

The CBI, sources said, had already informed the special court that the scope for filing a supplementary charge sheet on the tampering of evidence angle is still open, which keeps the case in this particular angle pending.

Last year, the former and controversial principal of R.G. Kar Sandip Ghosh and the former SHO of Tala Police Station Abhijit Mondal were granted “default bail” by the same special court, as the CBI failed to file the supplementary charge sheet against the duo within 90 days of their arrest.

Both Ghosh and Mondal were accused of misleading the investigation and tampering with the evidence while the initial investigation in the matter was being carried out by Kolkata Police before the CBI took charge of the investigation following an order of the Calcutta High Court.

Roy was a civic volunteer with the Kolkata Police and is the sole accused in the crime.

In the State-run Hospital, the body of the Junior Doctor was found in a seminar room on August 9, 2024. Roy was arrested by the Kolkata Police on August 10, 2024, a day after the crime.

Initially, the Kolkata Police investigated the case. But, it was transferred to CBI following intervention of the Calcutta High Court. The CBI submitted the charge sheet and demanded maximum punishment for Roy. (With Agency Inputs)