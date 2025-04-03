New Delhi: Minister of Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju introduced the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in Rajya Sabha on Thursday, a day after the Lok Sabha cleared it following a 12-hour long marathon debate.

Rijiju, who is also the Parliamentary Affairs Minister, said a wrong impression was being propagated by the Opposition that Waqf properties will be managed by non-Muslims and reiterated that there was no truth in it.

He also cited the Sachar Committee report, highlighting how the Muslim community continued to suffer despite the Waqf Board having a huge land bank.

The Minister said the Congress-led UPA government brought amendments to the Waqf Bill in 2013 and also drew a comparison on how the 2025 amendments will correct the ‘mistakes of the past’.

He said the Select Committee in 2013 admitted the misuse of Waqf properties, and despite it being the third largest landholder in the country, the resources were not optimally utilized to benefit the minority community.

“UPA’s committee had just 13 members, current JPC has 31 members. Also, the number of meetings/deliberations held under respective committees stands much higher in our JPC,” he pointed out.

Elaborating on the composition of Waqf Boards, the Minister said that an important reform has been effected by inducting women members in the governance of Waqf Boards, both at central and state levels.

He said the Central Waqf Council will have 10 members, out of which two members have to be compulsorily women, and four persons would be people of national eminence like Additional Secretary to the Government of India.

“The Waqf Board in states will have an 11-member composition, out of which three members could be non-Muslims. Two members have to be compulsorily women,” he said.

He further stated that draconian Section 40 of the Waqf Board has been revoked, which empowered the religious body to claim any property as its own.

Rijiju also informed the Upper House about two big amendments moved in the current legislation. The first is that no government land can be claimed by the Waqf, and the second is that the property of Scheduled Tribes cannot be altered and declared Waqf property.

