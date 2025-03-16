Patna: RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav, son of former Chief Ministers Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi, was fined on Sunday for violating traffic rules during the Holi celebrations.

Tej Pratap was spotted riding a scooter in Patna without wearing a helmet. Upon investigation, it was also found that the vehicle's insurance and pollution certificate had expired.

He drove the scooter from Rabri Devi's place, and crossed CM Nitish Kumar's residence, to reach his destination.

The Traffic Police issued a challan of Rs 4,000, including Rs 1,000 for not wearing a helmet, Rs 1,000 and Rs 2000 for pollution and insurance certificates expiry.

Authorities said traffic rules apply to everyone, regardless of their political stature.

The Patna Police have also taken strict action against a constable, Deepak Kumar, who was seen dancing in uniform during a Holi celebration at the instructions of Hasanpur MLA Tej Pratap Yadav.

Constable Deepak Kumar, deployed as Tej Pratap Yadav's security guard, was seen dancing in uniform. Deepak Kumar has been sent to police lines. He was brought to the police centre for questioning. Another constable has been deployed in his place.

This incident has further fuelled the political controversy, with the ruling JD(U) and BJP criticising the RJD leader, accusing them of disrespecting security personnel.

As per the viral video, Tej Pratap, sitting on a stage during Holi celebrations, instructed a uniformed policeman to dance, saying: "Hey constable, hey Deepak, we will play a song, you have to dance. If you don't, you will be suspended. Don't mind, it's Holi."

Tej Pratap Yadav celebrated the Holi in Patna on Saturday. He participated in the "Kurta faad" Holi, in which the person's upper garment is torn after smearing it with colours.

(IANS)