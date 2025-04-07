New Delhi: The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)is set to challenge the controversial Waqf Amendment Bill in the Supreme Court. Party leaders, Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha and senior party member Fayaz Ahmed, are set to file a petition on Monday challenging the provisions of the bill, which they argue could significantly impact the management of Waqf properties.

RJD's Manoj Jha has voiced concerns that the new law threatens the constitutional framework and could disturb communal harmony in India. The party believes that the Waqf Amendment Bill, 2025, poses a direct threat to the management rights of Waqf properties, which are religious endowments under Muslim trust. RJD's stance is that this bill could potentially harm the democratic principles guaranteed under the Constitution, and undermine the rights of religious communities, especially Muslims. The Waqf Amendment Bill now law has ignited fierce debates across political lines, with several opposition parties expressing their disapproval.

The bill was seen as discriminatory by many, particularly within the Muslim community, as it imposes regulations that do not apply to other religious endowments. On April 4, Congress MP Mohammad Jawed had already moved the Supreme Court, filing a petition against the bill. Jawed, who was also part of the Joint Parliamentary Committee that reviewed the bill, claims the Waqf law is unconstitutional and violates the fundamental rights of Muslims by imposing restrictions that target them unfairly. Further adding to the opposition, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi also filed a petition in the Supreme Court on the same day, contesting the provisions of the bill.

In contrast, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut confirmed on April 5 that his party would not take legal action against the Waqf Amendment Bill, indicating the matter is closed for Shiv Sena.

(IANS)