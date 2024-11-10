New Delhi: Denis Manturov, Russia's First Deputy Prime Minister, will be on a visit to India from November 11. Here, he will participate in the Russian-Indian Business Forum and co-chair a high-level intergovernmental meeting.

Manturov's visit underscores efforts to enhance bilateral trade and economic cooperation between Russia and India.

On November 11, Manturov will attend the plenary session of the Russian-Indian Business Forum in Mumbai, aimed at fostering stronger business ties between entrepreneurs from both nations.

The forum, organised by the Business Council for Cooperation with India and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), will feature sessions on key areas of cooperation, including industrial collaboration, transport and logistics, finance, digital technologies, and interregional connections.

Last year's forum, titled 'The Potential for Trade, Economic, and Investment Cooperation between Russia and India: Development Scenarios', delved into global economic shifts and emerging geopolitical challenges.

Participants discussed trends affecting cross-border business and the investment environment and highlighted the need for Indian investment in sectors like pharmaceuticals.

Additionally, the forum emphasised the significance of mutual settlements via the ruble-rupee mechanism and addressed a knowledge gap for entrepreneurs concerning customs regulations and business transactions.

Following the business forum, Manturov will travel to New Delhi, where he will co-chair the 25th session of the India-Russia Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technological, and Cultural Cooperation (IRIGC-TEC) with External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar, on November 12.

The IRIGC-TEC serves as the highest-level forum for bilateral economic collaboration between the two countries, encompassing a broad range of areas from trade to cultural exchange.

Manturov's visit will also include various bilateral meetings, further underscoring Russia's commitment to strengthening its partnership with India across multiple sectors.

(IANS)