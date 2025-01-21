Mumbai: Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, who suffered an injury following a knife attack at his house, has now been discharged from the hospital after he underwent the medical procedures, and made a recovery.

Earlier, in the day, the actor’s wife Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen arriving at the Lilavati Hospital in the Bandra area of Mumbai prior to the discharge presumably to execute the discharge process and sign off the documents. She left hospital in few hours after completing the process, and was seen in a tense mood while talking on her phone inside her car.

Saif was accompanied by his daughter from the first marriage, Sara Ali Khan, and his wife Kareena.

Earlier, a document pertaining to the insurance claim made by the actor went viral. It showed an initial requested amount of Rs 35, 98, 700 against an approved amount of Rs 250, 00, 000.

The document stated that the actor suffered an injury to an unspecified region. However, it should be noted that the document has not been verified by the hospital authorities, and has been doing rounds on social media.

Saif was reportedly attacked by an assailant who barged into his Bandra house through his youngest son, Jeh’s room during the wee hours of Thursday.

As per media reports, doctors removed the 2.5 inches of knife from his wound. The actor, who underwent a surgery, has now been shifted to the ICU and is said to be out of danger.

The actor was stabbed multiple times in an attempt to fight off a burglar during the wee hours of Thursday. The actor sustained six stab wounds, two of which are said to be serious as they are closer to his spine. The incident took place at 2:15 am when the burglar allegedly barged into their Bandra home, and attacked their house help and then Saif when he intervened.

Saif was woken up by the commotion in his son Jeh’s room. He went inside the room to see the culprit arguing with their house help, looking at this, Saif intervened to save the house help with bare hands to fight off the intruder.

