Mumbai: Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital after allegedly being stabbed by an unidentified intruder at his residence in the early hours of Thursday.

According to police, the incident took place around 2 AM when the accused broke into Khan's house. During a confrontation between the actor and the intruder, Khan was stabbed two to three times. He was immediately rushed to the hospital for treatment.

The Mumbai Police have launched an investigation to identify and apprehend the attacker.

"An unidentified person intruded into the residence of actor Saif Ali Khan. The actor and the intruder engaged in a fight, resulting in injuries to the actor. He is currently undergoing treatment, and the investigation is underway," the police said in a statement.

Dr. Niraj Uttamani, COO of Lilavati Hospital, said, “Saif was was brought to the hospital at 3:30 am with six injuries, two of which are deep. One of the wounds is near his spine. He is currently undergoing surgery, being performed by neurosurgeon Dr. Nitin Dange, cosmetic surgeon Dr. Leena Jain, and anaesthetist Dr. Nisha Gandhi. The full extent of the damage will be known only after the surgery is completed."

Further details regarding the actor's condition and the progress of the investigation are awaited.