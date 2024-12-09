Bhubaneswar: Union Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra will be the next Governor of Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The Appointment Committee of the Union Cabinet approved the appointment of Malhotra as the RBI Governor today.

Malhotra, a 1990-batch Rajasthan carder IAS officer, has been appointed as the RBI Governor for a period of three years from December 11, 2024.

Malhotra will assume charge from incumbent RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

Das, a former IAS officer and a native of Odisha, had been appointed as the 25th Governor of the RBI in 2018.

He had been given an extension of three more years as the RBI chief in 2021.

Das’ tenure will end on December 10 (Tuesday). He has served as the RBI Governor for six years. Das had been the second longest-serving RBI Governor after Benegal Rama Rau's seven-year-plus tenure.

Malhotra is an engineering graduate in Computer Science from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur and has a Master's in Public Policy from Princeton University, US.

In his career of over 33 years, Malhotra has worked in multifarious sectors including power, finance and taxation, information technology and mines.

He has extensive experience in finance and taxation at the state as well as the Central Government.