Jammu: Moved by the plight of those affected by the recent cloudburst, incessant rainfall, and floods in Jammu & Kashmir, the Most Revered Acharyadev of Satsang, has contributed a sum of ₹1 crore towards the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, Jammu and Kashmir to aid the state government’s relief and rehabilitation measures.

A delegation of Satsang representatives from Jammu and Kashmir had the honour of meeting Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, at Srinagar on 23rd September 2025, where they formally presented a demand draft for the said amount.

The Chief Minister graciously accepted the contribution and expressed his appreciation for the timely gesture of solidarity and support extended by Satsang in this hour of need.