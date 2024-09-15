Deoghar: On the auspicious occasion of the holy 137th advent day of Yug-Purushottama Sree Sree Thakur Anukuchandra today, Pradhan Acharyadeva of Satsang Sree Sree Arkadyuti Chakravarty donated a mobile blood donation van to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Deoghar in Jharkhand.

In a brief function organised at Satsang Ashram, on behalf of Acharyadeva his youngest brother and Administrator of Satsang Dr. Anindyadyuti Chakravarty handed over the keys of the vehicle to the representatives of AIIMS Deoghar - Dr. Harminder Singh, Dean Academic, Dr. Ajay Patel, Associate Professor, Dept. of Anatomy and Dr Indranil Das, Asst. Professor, Department of Transfusion Medicine & Blood Bank.

Sri Shivanand Prasad, Asst. Secretary, Satsang, all the doctors and other staffs of Satsang Charitable Hospital, many devotees of ashram, local people and media persons were present on the occasion. The representatives of AIIMS, Deoghar expressed their gratitude towards Acharyadeva for his noble gesture.