New Delhi: The Supreme Court passed an order stating that the High Courts can recommend appointment of Retired Judges on ad-hoc basis.

While hearing a case of Lok Prahari v. Union of India, the apex court stated this would address pendency and clear the backlog of pending criminal appeals.

The SC further ordered these ad-hoc Judges would sit with regular Judges in Division Benches.

A Special Bench of CJI Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justices BR Gavai and Surya Kant further stated each High Court can appoint two to five Judges. In any case, the number should not exceed 10 percent of the sanctioned strength.

"Each High Court shall appoint ad hoc judges by taking recourse to the Article 224A," the SC pointed out.