New Delhi: The Supreme Court is set to hear several petitions on Monday regarding the controversy surrounding the alleged use of animal fat in the renowned Tirupati laddus. The issue erupted after Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu claimed that animal fat had been used in the laddus distributed as 'prasad' at the Sri Venkateswara Temple during the previous YSR Congress administration, led by Jagan Mohan Reddy. Petitions have been filed by BJP leader Subramanian Swamy and YV Subba Reddy, a Rajya Sabha MP from the YSR Congress Party and former chairman of the the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), both demanding a court-monitored investigation. A bench comprising of Justices B. R. Gavai and K. V. Viswanathan will take up the matter for hearing on Monday.

One of the pleas filed by advocate Satyam Singh seeks direction for the constitution of a judicial committee under the chairmanship of a former SC judge or a probe by CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) into the alleged "criminal conspiracy and mismanagement of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) Trust." The plea said: "A grave violation of religious customs occurred as investigations revealed disturbing facts that non-vegetarian products, specifically bird meat (kolis), the presence of animal fat, 'lard' (pig fat), fish oil and other impurities were used in the preparation of 'prasadam'." "This act not only violates the fundamental tenets of Hindu religious customs but also deeply wounds the sentiments of countless devotees who regard the 'prasadam' as a sacred blessing. The gravity of this situation cannot be overlooked, as it strikes at the core of our religious practices and beliefs," it added. Further, it said that the recent violation at the Tirumala Tirupati Balaji Temple represents a grave infringement of Article 25 of the Constitution, which guarantees the right to freedom of religion.

The petition said that the holy Tirumala Tirupati Temple holds immense spiritual significance for Hindus globally and countless devotees visit the sacred site annually to seek blessings and partake in the divine 'prasadam', believed to carry the Lord Venkateswara's blessings. Another plea seeks the appointment of a committee under direct monitoring of the Supreme Court or appointment of a retired SC judge with other experts to conduct an independent inquiry into the allegations of substandard ingredients and animal fat in the ghee in Tirupati Tirumala Temple. Earlier, a letter petition was addressed to the Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud seeking urgent intervention from the Supreme Court in light of recent revelations about the alleged use of animal fat in the preparation of 'prasadam' offered to the deity at the Tirumala Tirupati Temple during the YSCRP rule.

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the adulteration of ghee used for making Tirupati laddu. Earlier, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu announced a probe by SIT into irregularities at TTD, which manages the affairs of Sri Venkateswara temple at Tirumala. CM Naidu added after receiving the report, the state government would take action against those involved in using adulterated ghee for 'prasadam'.

